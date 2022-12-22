Thumbs up for Christmas price control scheme

PETALING JAYA: The government initiative to implement the “Festive Season Price Control Scheme” for the Christmas period has been lauded.

Mydin supermarket chain managing director Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin said the initiative would ensure sufficient supply of goods throughout the Christmas period.

“Mydin always adheres to any price control schemes by the government and (besides festive seasons) we normally sell essential items below the price range set by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, unless stocks are not available in the market or are insufficient to meet demand.

“I agree with regulating the price of goods for festive seasons. This needs to happen so that irresponsible industry players do not take advantage of high demand by increasing prices,” he said.

Ameer said because of market volatility caused partly by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the recession expected next year, there is currently a shortage of supplies on a global scale, so controls need to be imposed to ensure prices remain affordable.

He said during a recent visit to a wet market, he noticed a few traders did not put up any price tags on the items they were selling.

“All items should have a price displayed as per regulations,” he said, adding that although the scheme is beneficial to consumers, the government should not extend its period as that would adversely affect industry players.

Meanwhile, Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations secretary-general and CEO Datuk Paul Selva Raj said more essential items need to be listed in the scheme.

“In the past, enforcement has been excellent, except for chicken and eggs where some industry players seemed to be profiting from the higher demand.”

Paul said demand during festive seasons is not sudden and unexpected, adding that chicken is always in demand during festive celebrations in Malaysia.

“So, to claim there is a shortage and a sudden price hike for poultry during celebrations is unacceptable and unfair to consumers. The supply should be increased in anticipation of greater demand so that the prices are stable.”

He also said the price fluctuation that is happening is due to traders taking advantage and overcharging during the festive season.

“People are already suffering from the high cost of living and relatively low wages. The government must step up to ensure essential items are kept affordable for consumers, especially the underprivileged groups,” he said.

On Tuesday, the ministry announced that 11 items will be subject to price control under the scheme, to be implemented from tomorrow until Dec 27.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the 11 items include whole chicken (controlled in Sarawak), chicken wings (controlled in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan), imported mutton, tomatoes, green bell peppers and imported round cabbage (from China and Indonesia).

The list also includes carrots, imported potatoes (from China), live pigs (controlled in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan), pork, porcine belly and fat (controlled in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan).

“Officers have been assigned to strategic locations such as public markets, farmers’ markets and shopping centres to monitor the price and quality of festive essential items.

“This enables the scheme to be implemented more effectively, and immediate action can be taken against traders in the event of non-compliance,” he said.