PETALING JAYA: Experts from various quarters have welcomed the proposal to encourage civil servants to contribute RM10 monthly for at least three months to bring relief to Malaysians whose livelihoods have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both Malaysian Association of Accredited Fraud Examiners president Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar and Prof Emeritus Dr Barjoyai Bardai of Universiti Tun Abdul Razak lauded the idea as this would paint a great picture of public servants, who are seen as the most stable group in the community, with their income being guaranteed by the government.

They were responding to a proposal by former Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang to the government to consider deducting RM10 monthly from civil servants’ paycheques for at least three months.

In his latest weekly column in theSun, Azman said if this were to be carried out, a total of RM48 million would be raised from the 1.6 million civil servants within three months.

Barjoyai said this effort would be a good gesture and a great symbol of harmony, and suggested ministers, parliamentarians and state assemblymen should follow suit with contributions ranging from RM1,000 to RM5,000 to generate a much bigger amount.

Barjoyai said this effort should be continued for as long as the pandemic lasts despite the government having created a special Covid-19 fund.

“We should create a wakaf or endowment mechanism to invite the whole nation to contribute in a proper way in the form of an endowment fund. This endowment fund can go beyond the Covid-19 agenda. It could help the needy in future,” he told theSun.

“Public listed companies should also be encouraged to make generous donations to this fund so it becomes significant and be seen as a real impact to the economy. This was done in South Korea during the 1998 financial crisis and it has helped South Korea recover from its worst recession.”

Meanwhile, Akhbar Satar said it is timely for civil servants to display their solidarity with those who have lost their income during these difficult times and to render assistance to financially troubled fellow Malaysians.

“By contributing to the fund, civil servants are showing their concern and support for Malaysians severely affected by the pandemic,” he said.

Moving forward, the government may also introduce crowdfunding for individuals who like to chip in.

Echoing the same sentiment, Public Service Department former director-general Tan Sri Ismail Adam said the idea is implementable.

However, he said the government may consider different rates for different grades of civil servants.

Ismail said perhaps the Cabinet and other members of the administration can lead by example in contributing to the special fund.

He also suggested the monthly entertainment allowances, ranging from RM2,500 and RM4,000 for top civil servants in the Jusa or premier grades, be trimmed and the amount saved channelled to the fund.

Meanwhile, social security economist Dr Amjad Rabi pointed out that 52% of civil servants earn less than RM3,000 a month, and nine out of 10 pensioners receive less than RM3,000 a month.

“Probably, the government should consider asking those whose salary is RM4,000 and above to chip in RM10, and those who earn more than RM8,000 to contribute RM50, whereas those taking home less than RM4,000 could be exempted,” he said.

In March last year, a total of 10,000 civil servants in Pahang agreed to donate a portion of their salary to aid Malaysians in need.

State secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said the pay cut was implemented the following month and about RM100,000 a month has been collected ever since.

Sallehuddin said although it is a small gesture, civil servants of all ranks (grades) in the state are doing it voluntarily and according to their capabilities.