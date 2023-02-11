Thunderstorm damages 24 houses in Pendang

PENDANG: Twenty-four houses involving 74 residents were badly damaged when their roofs were ripped off in a thunderstorm in Air Putih sub-district here yesterday evening.

Pendang district Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) officer, Lt Yuslina Yusoff said in the incident at 4.30 pm, the roofs of houses were blown away specially in Taman Sri Delima, Jalan Jenun, here.

“Upon receiving the complaint, APM personnel on duty rushed to the location and found there were 72 victims in Taman Sri Delima and two victims in Kampung Pulau Machang.

“An inspection at the location found there were no casualties,” she said in a statement today.

Yuslina said so far no temporarily relief centres (PPS) were open as the victims are putting up with nearby relatives.

According to her, the storm also uprooted several trees near Pendang Health Clinic and Keda Asam Jawa Housing here which blocked traffic.-Bernama