Thunderstorm: DBKL Takes swift action to assist affected tenants

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has taken proactive measures to protect the safety of tenants at the Loke Yew public housing flats here, after the wooden walls of a housing unit was ripped off following a thunderstorm yesterday evening.

DBKL informed that it has covered and fenced off the area where the walls were ripped off to prevent any untoward incident.

“Temporary walls have been installed before the repair works are carried soon,” DBKL said in statement today.

Temporary measures have also been taken on four other units at Block 3 of the Seri Johor public housing flats here, after the roofing was blown off during the thunderstorm.

“Canvas sheets have been placed over the affected units before the proper roofing is installed.

“Electricity supply to the affected units has also been cut off as a safety precaution while the occupants involved have moved to their relatives’ homes in the nearby area,“ read the statement

DBKL also informed that so far it has not opened any temporary relief centre. - Bernama