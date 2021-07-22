Thunderstorm: Over 40 houses destroyed in Pasir Puteh

PASIR PUTEH: Over 40 houses were destroyed and several others had the zinc roof blown away when a thunderstorm wreaked havoc at six villages near here, yesterday evening.

The severe weather which was experienced by residents of Kampung Nara, Kampung Hutan Jering, Pangkalan, Alor Pasir, Sungai Rasau and Bukit Gedombak lasted less than five minutes.

Siti Mariam Zakaria, 39, from Kampung Nara said in the 6pm incident, she was at a nearby shop while her four children aged between 12 and 19 were at home.

“I rushed home after one of my children called urging me to get home immediately as strong winds had ripped off the zinc roof sheets,” she said adding that when she reached home she found the four huddled together in fear at one corner of the house.

She said the bedrooms and kitchen area were inundated and all electrical items were destroyed.

“The garage shelter in front of the house had also collapsed and total loss is estimated at over RM10,000,” said the single mother.

Another victim, Siti Minah Mamat, 65, who lives in Kampung Hutan Jering said she was lucky as she managed to seek shelter at her son’s house nearby, after the roof above the living room collapsed.

“I am thankful that my youngest son, Mohd Izat Hamzah, 20, escaped injuries as he was near the living room when it happened,” she said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Limbongan state assemblyman Mohd Nazlan Mohamed Hasbullah said he would seek for home repair assistance for those involved, from the state government.

He said immediate assistance had already been channeled to the affected residents to ease their burden. — Bernama