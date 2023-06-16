Thunderstorm: Pantai Morib closed to public until July 2

SHAH ALAM: Pantai Morib is to be closed to the public and traders until July 2 for clean-up and repair works following yesterday’s thunderstorm.

The Kuala Langat Municipal Council, in a post on Facebook, said the Skuad Pantas team, along with the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Public Works Department and the police, have been actively working to remove fallen trees and clear the public road since yesterday evening.

“Let us pray together for the well-being of the Kuala Langat district. May the clean-up efforts run smoothly,” it said. -Bernama