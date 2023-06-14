Thunderstorm uproots 10 trees in Pantai Morib

SHAH ALAM: It was a terrifying moment for a lorry driver when a tree suddenly fell on his vehicle when he was driving along Jalan Pantai Morib heading to Tanjung Sepat, Banting near here, during a heavy thunderstorm this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director, Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail, said the lorry driver, a local resident in his 30s, escaped injuries.

He said the department received a distress call regarding the incident at 6.47 am.

“About 10 trees were uprooted and they were blocking the vehicle path. A 10-tonne lorry that was passing through the road could not stop in time to avoid being hit by a tree branch. The lorry driver managed to get out of the vehicle safely.

“The Fire Brigade took four hours to remove tree trunks that were blocking the path,“ he said in a statement here today adding that they were also assisted by the Malaysian Civil Defence Department, the Kuala Langat Municipal Council, the Public Works Department and the Royal Malaysia Police. - Bernama