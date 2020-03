KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several areas in Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor with heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur until 9pm tonight.

According to its statement, affected areas are Kubang Pasu, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah; Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hilir Perak and Muallim in Perak; and Seremban, Port Dickson,Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin in Negri Sembilan.

Other areas are Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang and Petaling in Selangor; Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Baru in Johor; Bera and Rompin in Pahang, Perlis and Malacca. — Bernama