KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning in several areas in Kedah, Sarawak, Perak and Selangor with heavy rain and strong winds tonight.

MetMalaysia, in a statement said the areas expected to be affected include Langkawi in Kedah as well as Kapit and Bintulu (Tatau and Sebauh) and Limbang in Sarawak until 11pm.

Other areas forecast for heavy rain and strong winds until 10pm are Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Kampar in Perak, and Kuala Selangor, Klang and Petaling in Selangor. - Bernama