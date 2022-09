Thunderstorm warnings in Selangor districts, seven states until 3pm

PETALING JAYA: Thunderstorms, heavy rains and strong winds have been forecasted to hit three districts in Selangor and seven other states until 3pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a Facebook post, said the storms will occur in Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, and Hulu Selangor.

Same weather conditions are forecasted for Kedah (Langkai, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda dan Sik), Penang Island, and Perak (Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim).

Other states include Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor.