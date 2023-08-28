Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in Taman Ampang Hilir

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain and thunderstorm wreaked havoc in Taman Ampang Hilir near here, as strong winds blew away roofs of food stalls and flats yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said due to the incident, the road leading to the housing area was hindered but there were no human casualties during the mishap.

“We received a distress call at 4.49pm seeking the department’s help to remove debris that has blocked the road to the housing estate. Five firefighters from the Pandan Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene to assist in clearing the debris.

“The clearing of debris was done with the cooperation of the Ampang Jaya City Council (MPAJ) and members of the public,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

The MPAJ and police are carrying out an inspection at the site. - Bernama