Thunderstorms, heavy rain in KL, Selangor until 6pm

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in Klang Valley until late evening today.

In a statement issued at 2.35pm today, MetMalaysia said that similar weather conditions will also be experienced in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan and eight other states.

The eight states include Perak (Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim, Terengganu (Kemaman), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Bera and Rompin), Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi, Sarawak (Miri and Limbang), and Sabah: Pedalaman (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), Pantai Barat (Penampang, Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran) and Tawau.