Thunderstorms, heavy rain warning in Klang Valley until 1pm

PETALING JAYA: The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya until 1pm today.

The agency also expected similar weather conditions in several areas within the states of Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang and Kuala Muda), Pahang (Raub and Bentong) and Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Jempol).

Similar bad weather is also expected until 3pm in the state and territories of Pahang (Rompin) and Johor (Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru).