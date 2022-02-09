Thunderstorms in Penang caused by cumulonimbus clouds

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) informed that the strong winds in the state yesterday was caused by cumulonimbus clouds which brought about mild thunderstorms.

Penang MetMalaysia in a statement today said such conditions could occur in the afternoon throughout this week and the department would continue to monitor and update weather warnings from time to time.

“Based on our monitoring, Butterworth Meteorological Station recorded a total rainfall of 19.4 millimetres (mm) at 6pm yesterday while 8.4 mm was recorded by the Perai Air Pollution Meteorological Station.

“The Bayan Lepas Meteorological Station recorded 4.8mm at the same time and we will continue to monitor and give an update of the weather so that immediate action can be taken,“ read the statement today.

Heavy rains and strong winds which had hit several areas on the island at about 5 pm yesterday had uprooted trees and ripped off roof structures, but no injuries or casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo in a press conference said, during yesterday’s storm the wind speed was around 68 kilometres per hour.

He said based on checks and information received, trees were uprooted in 25 locations and incidents of roof structures being blown away were reported at two locations.

“The Penang City Council (MBPP) has immediately acted after receiving information on the incidents and the fallen trees were removed yesterday. All the debris left by the thunderstorm will be cleared by today,“ he added. - Bernama