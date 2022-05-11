Thunderstorms, rain forecast nationwide till Nov 7

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms and rain in several areas in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak over the next three days, beginning today (Nov 5) which is nomination day for the 15th General Election (GE15).

In a statement today, it said that thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon in Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Malacca and several areas in Sabah and Sarawak.

In the evening, rain is forecast in Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Sarawak (Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang) and the west coast of Sabah; while thunderstorms are expected in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, as well as some places in Sarawak, including the interior, and Labuan.

MetMalaysia has also has forecast rain in the morning tomorrow (Nov 6) for Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca, Johor and several locations in Sarawak and Sabah.

Thunderstorms are expected tomorrow evening in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang) and Sabah (west coast, Tawau and Sandakan).

A thunderstorm is also expected tomorrow night in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Sabah (interiors) and Labuan, and rain forecast for Perak, Selangor, Johor and several areas in Sarawak as well as Sabah.

Meanwhile, on Monday (Nov 7), rain is expected in the morning in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca, Johor, Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit and Bintulu) as well as in Sabah (interiors, west coast, Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat) and Labuan.

Rain is expected in the evening in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang) and Sabah (interiors, west coast, Tawau and Sandakan).

Thunderstorms are forecast at night in Pahang, Sabah (interiors) and Labuan, with rain in Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and several areas in Sabah and Sarawak.

In a statement today, the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) said the water level in rivers in three states namely Pahang, Perlis and Selangor had risen to the danger level.

In Pahang, the level of the Sungai Pahang (Pekan) is 21 metres (m); Sungai Perlis (Kangar, Perlis,10.98m) and Sungai Bernam (Sabak Bernam, Selangor, 2.32m). - Bernama