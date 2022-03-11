Thunderstorms, strong winds in several states until 6 PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in several states until 6 pm today.

The states involved are Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur, according to the warning of MetMalaysia which was issued at 12.10 pm today.

The areas involved in Perak are Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Central Perak, Kampar, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim, while in Pahang, it involves Cameron Highlands and Bentong.

In Selangor, the areas expected to experience thunderstorms are Hulu Selangor, Gombak Petaling and Hulu Langat, while in Negeri Sembilan, it involves Jelebu and Seremban. - Bernama