Ti calls for more non-bumiputera youth involvement in govt-related programmes

KUANTAN: Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker (pix) has urged more non-Bumiputera youths to come forward and actively participate in programmes and activities organised by the government.

He said the involvement of all levels of society across the various races, religions and ages was needed to ensure that the government’s goals in the implementation of its programme would be achieved.

“The government’s programme will not succeed if it only involves a section of the society without the involvement of the entire Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

“Every community has its own strengths and better success can be achieved if all parties work together and cooperate,“ he said in a statement after officiating the Bera district Malaysia Sports League (MSL) Basketball Championship in Kampung Baru Kerayong, Bera today.

For example, Ti refers to the admission of trainees at the Youth and Sports Skills Training Institutes (ILKBS), which is in dire need of response from non-Bumiputera youths as the training provided is very good and meets the needs of the industry.

The ILKBS also, according to Ti, is the best platform for the upskilling and reskilling of youths in a short period of time which greatly helps to improve skills and careers in the long run.

“Parents need to play a key role by removing the stigma related to ILKBS because of the very high marketability of 95 per cent, besides it also helps the country produce more highly skilled youths,“ he said. - Bernama