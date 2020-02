PETALING JAYA: AsiaAsia and AirAsia X, as well as the Securities Commission, have been urged to launch independent investigations into allegations that the two low-cost carriers were involved in a bribery case involving aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

“This news is disturbing given that AirAsia is a home-grown brand and the government is doings its best for Malaysia to be known for integrity,” Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) said in a statement issued here today.

The remarks came in response to a report that Airbus had agreed to pay US$4 billion (RM16.3 billion) in settlements in the United States, United Kingdom and France to avoid criminal prosecution.

A news report also alleged that directors and employees of the two carriers had collectively received RM240 million from Airbus.

In the article, it was alleged that certain agreements by AirAsia to order Airbus aircraft were improperly linked to sponsorship by Airbus of a sports team jointly own by AirAsia executives.

AirAsia has refuted the report.

TI-M acknowledged that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has a role to play in the investigations.

“In all fairness to AirAsia, let the MACC do its own investigations and determine if there is any truth to these allegations,” the statement said.