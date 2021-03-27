TI-M urges govt to reform PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: Anti-corruption group Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) today urged the government to revive the Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission Bill (IPCMC) to take action against corrupt officers and institute reforms in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

TI-M president Muhammad Mohan said internal practices within the force need modernisation, both from within and outside of the force.

“If the corruption crisis highlighted by the IGP has proven anything, the matter cannot be treated solely as an internal issue and resolved within its ranks,” he said in a statement here.

He said an independent oversight mechanism that is free from political interference in all forms, with the “teeth” to take action against corrupt officers across the rank and file was necessary.

He urged the government to push for the IPCMC Bill instead of the watered down version Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) Bill for the needed institutional reforms.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) recently exposed the existence of a movement among young officers in the force who sought to topple him.

He claimed that this group intended to dominate the police force for their personal benefit but said the matter was under control and could be resolved internally.- Bernama