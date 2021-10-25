TI-Malaysia finds it troubling that TSGP project is being revived

PETALING JAYA: The government has been asked to explain the reinstatement of the Trans Sabah Gas Pipeline (TSGP) project and the further study and possible continuation of the Multi-Product Pipeline (MPP).

Transparency International Malaysia (TI-Malaysia) today said these two projects which were initiated under the previous Barisan Nasional administration were cancelled by the Pakatan Harapan government in August 2018 due to the government’s fiscal position.

Then finance minister Lim Guan Eng reported that while 88% of the project budget had been disbursed, only 13% of the project had been completed.

“Given this worrying discrepancy, Transparency International Malaysia finds it troubling that the project is now being revived by the Perikatan Nasional administration without any clear explanation as to its financial viability,” TI-Malaysia president Dr Muhammad Mohan (pix) said in a statement today.

The fact that the previous government saw it fit to continue this project with little transparency on the terms for ensuring scheduled fulfilment and fair payment is telling of the administration’s attitude towards issues of misconduct in government projects, he pointed out.

He said TI-Malaysia calls for the government to commit to and practise greater transparency and accountability in government procurement.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri leads at a time when it is paramount to restore trust in the government’s ability to deliver projects that truly benefit citizens,” he said.

“After all, financing for these projects is derived from public funding which eventually is the rakyat’s money. He must go the extra mile to show that government projects are undertaken for the benefit of the rakyat and not misused for personal benefit. TI-Malaysia calls for the government to explain the basis for reviving the TSGP project.”

Due to their size and potential impact, TI-Malaysia believes that all mega projects must be subjected to higher standards of transparency and good governance. This includes detailed cost benefit analysis reports that are available for public viewing and open engagements with all stakeholders on their viability and benefits.

Mega projects such as the TSGP project should have internationally benchmarked integrity pacts which require independent oversight of government procurement and project delivery, it said.

The National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023 endorses the use of integrity pacts to strengthen public procurement, but a paper pact is powerless without government commitment to allow third-party monitoring, it pointed out