PETALING JAYA: Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) has expressed support for the call from Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman (pix) to bring a private member’s bill to the Dewan Rakyat for a “Recall of Members of Parliament” Act.

The proposed Act serves as an anti-party hopping law, which has long been advocated by experts and civil society organizations such as Bersih 2.0, said Muhammad Mohan, President of Transparency International Malaysia.

“Over the past two years, the rakyat who voted out the previous government in 2018, have admittedly been robbed of their power and rights as they are faced with a government they technically did not vote,” TI-M said in a statement today.

“More than that thereafter democratically mandated coalitions and leadership have all been made into a mockery through party hopping, possible corruption and withering loyalties.

“One can surmise that the Rakyat have indeed ‘been placed in the back seat and taken for a bumpy ride’ under months without parliamentary democracy, two changes of prime ministers, one state election, multiple cabinet reshuffles and countless stories of statutory declarations.”

TI-M said a mature democracy involves strong democratic institutions.

“For us in Malaysia it seems that anti-party hopping laws are necessary to put the power back into the hands of the Rakyat by withdrawing their support for their chosen representatives who change allegiance.

“This will augur well for ensuring promised reforms are carried out and justice and functional public administration will rule the day.

“Members of Parliament and elected representatives are accountable and answerable to their respective electorate for the mandate and duty given to them, not party leaders, cliques and promises of positions and gratification,” it added.