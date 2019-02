KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Chua Tian Chang or better known as Tian Chua has been appointed as special adviser to Works Minister Baru Bian effective March 1.

Baru, in a statement today, said Tian Chua was an experienced, influential and principled man who was active and had good relations with both local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Tian Chua, former Batu MP (2008 -2018), holds a Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree from University of Sydney, Australia (1984-1986) and Bachelor of Arts (History & Philosophy of Science) from University of New South Wales, Australia (1989).

He also holds a Master’s of Arts (Employment & Labour Studies) from the Institute of Social Studies, in The Hague, Netherlands in 1994.

Tian Chua also received various awards including the Malaysian Human Rights Fellowship from the National Human Rights Association (Hakam) in 1998 and the AIF Rose Award from the National Labour Federation of Denmark in 2003 for his work pertaining to labour rights in Malaysia. — Bernama