Tian Chua can appeal against dismissal within 14 days: Saifuddin

SEPANG: Sacked former PKR vice president Tian Chua can submit an appeal against his dismissal within 14 days, says PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said Tian Chua’s termination was recommended by the party’s disciplinary committee.

“In any party disciplinary decision, there is room to submit an appeal within 14 days... I am confident that he (Tian Chua) will take advantage of this appeal process, from there the appeal board will examine the basis of the appeal,“ he told reporters after inspecting operations at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

Tian Chua and four other PKR members were sacked for contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15) and the 12th Sarawak State Election, without the party’s consent.

The other four members are Puah Chee Haur from the party’s Parit Buntar branch, Ahmad Tarmizi Mohd Ghazali (Gopeng), M. Mohganan (Taiping) and Nur Khairunisa Abdullah (Sadong Jaya).

PKR disciplinary board committee Datin Dr Tan Yee Kew said the decision was made during the party’s Central Leadership Council meeting held yesterday.

In GE15, the former Batu Member of Parliament contested the seat as an independent candidate, while Puah and Ahmad Tarmizi represented Parti Warisan to contest the Keranji and Chenderiang state seats, both in Perak.

Meanwhile, Mohganan contested the Taping parliamentary seat on an independent ticket, and Nur Khairunisa contested in the Sadong Jaya state constituency during the Sarawak State Election under Parti Sarawak Bersatu.

On the political situation in Sabah, Saifuddin Nasution said the process to resolve the matter was ongoing.

“Let the top leadership discuss the matter first. I believe they can find the best formula to solve the problems in Sabah,“ he added. - Bernama