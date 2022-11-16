Tian Chua: MACC raid on Invoke a ‘political interference’

PETALING JAYA: Batu parliamentary independent candidate Tian Chua has accused the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of political interference for its raid on Rafizi Ramli’s Invoke Solutions office.

NST reported that Tian Chua dubbed the MACC raid on PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli’s company as ‘untimely’ as it was held during the nation’s 15th election campaign run.

“The raid was based on flimsy complaints filed recently by Rafizi’s political opponents. I see this as political interference,“ he reportedly said.

The former PKR vice president added that Rafizi could have been summoned by MACC for a personal interview at their office, as per their typical procedure.

“We seldom see (complaints) being acted upon so expeditiously and openly as yesterday on Invoke. There have been many complaints by others which were not addressed in this manner.

“MACC must maintain its professionalism and integrity in order to be relevant in combating corruption,“ he explained.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had denied the allegations of the raid being politically motivated and stated that the four officers at Rafizi’s company was normal as part of the investigation.

“It wasn’t a raid, but a formal visit. Officers spoke to the staff at the office and collected some financial documents for an ongoing investigation related to his recent asset declaration.

“The officers followed the normal procedure and did not even make an arrest,“ he added.