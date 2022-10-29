Tian Chua: PKR must be mindful, shuffling MPs ‘like cards’ court hurt party

PETALING JAYA: Former PKR vice-president Tian Chua has warned that PKR’s move to drop several MPs ahead of the 15th general election (GE15) could hurt the party.

Commenting on PKR’s latest candidates announcement, the former lawmaker said that there were many who were disappointed with the decisions made by the party leadership for some of the seats.

“After the announcement, there are many people who are disappointed with some of the choices of candidates. It is accepted that there will never be a perfect system for the selection of candidates. Yet the party must be very mindful and cannot afford to ignore voters’ reaction and sentiment, especially during the election season,“ he said in a statement earlier today.

He also reminded PKR candidates to speak up for their constituency and represent their interests.

“Don’t treat the voters in the constituency as a ticket to the parliament (or power). MP is not a privileged class, but servants of the people. As MP, we live among the voters and the community is a part of our life.

“When MPs and seats are shuffled like cards, it is not only hurting the party’s grassroots, it also frustrates the voters who have been faithfully supporting us,“ he added.