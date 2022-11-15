‘Tian Chua preventing Anwar from becoming PM’

PETALING JAYA: Former PKR vice-president Tian Chua seems to be focused on confusing voters to prevent Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from becoming prime minister, incumbent Batu MP P.Prabakaran said.

Prabakaran, who is Harapan’s candidate for Batu, said Chua’s claim that “one vote for me (Chua), was one vote for Harapan” was confusing the electorate, especially the coalition’s supporters, Malaysiakini reports.

“His statement was confusing the voters and is preventing Harapan from winning and preventing Anwar from becoming prime minister,” he told Malaysiakini today.

Prabakaran was referring to a statement he published in Sin Chew Daily on Nov 13.

Chua, who was Batu MP for two terms from 2008, was not fielded for the constituency this time after losing branch party elections to Prabakaran.

However, Prabakaran told Malaysiakini that he was not surprised to see Chua standing as an independent candidate on nomination day as he knew it as early as two weeks before.