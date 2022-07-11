Tian Chua: ’Unfair to say I was in Azmin’s faction’ - Report

PETALING JAYA: Tian Chua has denied ever being a part of former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction when the latter was still in the party, according to a report.

According to Chua, the only time he had aligned himself with Azmin was during the party election in 2018, when he supported the latter’s campaign for PKR deputy president, The Vibes reports.

“Azmin was the (Selangor) mentri besar before that and he was already PKR deputy president. We had just captured federal power, and the party needed stability.

“So I said very firmly that I would support him. That is the truth. I will not deny that. But for people to label me as (being a part of) Azmin’s faction because of that, I think that is very unfair.

“I was never considered part of Azmin’s faction. Even Azmin himself knows that,” he was quoted as saying by The Vibes.