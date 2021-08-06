Tiara Sendayan to receive communication infrastructure starting next month -MCMC

SEREMBAN: Over 1,500 residents in the Tiara Sendayan housing area in Mukim Labu near here will receive communication services in stages starting next month, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Negeri Sembilan MCMC director Mohd Khairilnaim Osman said the proactive steps were taken together with service providers after receiving a complaint from the residents’ association chairman on the telecommunication coverage problem in the area.

“For a long-term solution, the construction of communication infrastructure and the provision of services will be implemented in stages as it is a new housing area that needs good communication services,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Khairilnaim said the proposal to recognise telecommunications as a public utility would bring a positive impact to the provision of comprehensive and high-quality communication services.

Planning for the provision of sustainable and inclusive communication infrastructure is highly needed to complement the development as well as to address problems especially in newly developed residential areas, he added.

In a separate statement, MCMC said about 1,500 residents of Kampung Pangkal Meleret, Kampung Jakar and Kampung Pangkal Mak Wan in Temangan, Kelantan can now enjoy better telecommunication networks.

This was following the completion of three new communication towers under the national digital infrastructure plan, Jalinan Digital Negara (​Jendela), which have been operating since June.

Apart from that, MCMC said works to upgrade the coverage to 4G at the 23 existing towers in Temangan were also being carried out.

“To date, 14 transmitter stations have been upgraded while nine more stations are in the upgrading process and are expected to be ready for operation by March 2022,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, MCMC said the Temangan Community Internet Centre (PIK) which has been reopened could now be utilised by various quarters to carry out daily activities and improve their living standards, such as marketing their products.- Bernama