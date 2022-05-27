Ticket sales for KTM ETS, intercity services start May 27

KUALA LUMPUR: Tickets for KTM Electric Train Service (ETS) and Intercity rides between July 1 and Dec 31, will go on sale beginning today (May 27), based on the existing schedule.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said that ETS services will operate with 32 services: with 10 services for the KL Sentral-Butterworth route, 10 for the KL Sentral-Ipoh route, eight for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar route and two services each for the Gemas-Butterworth and Gemas-Padang Besar routes.

The KTM Intercity service operates with 22 services consisting of two Ekspres Timuran, six Ekspres Selatan and 14 Shuttle Timuran.

“From July 1, the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran will resume operation from Johor Bahru Sentral Station to Tumpat Station, including the Ekspres Selatan service which will operate from Johor Bahru Sentral Station to Gemas Station,” KTMB said in a statement last night.

This is because the operation for the Kempas Baru to Johor Bahru Sentral route was previously suspended for work to upgrade the Gemas-JB Sentral Electrified Double Track Project (PLBEGJB) on Nov 23 last year.

“Ticket sales are open for a period of six months, to let the public plan ahead, especially for those celebrating Aidiladha, school holidays and vacations,” said its group chief executive officer Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin, in the statement.

He said following the reopening of the country’s borders, tourist arrivals are expected to rise by year-end; travellers are advised to buy tickets immediately to enjoy cheap fares as well as choose seats.

Meanwhile, KTMB customers can get a RM15 discount by using promo code ‘CUTIKERETAPI2’ for travel until Nov 30, as well as a 25 per cent group travel discount through the Keluarga Malaysia Package using promo code ‘KMKTMB22’ to purchase adult or child tickets.

Tickets can be purchased through the KTMB mobile application (KITS/KTMB MobTicket app) or the KTMB website.

More information can be obtained by contacting KTMB call centre at 03-2267 1200 or KTMB’s official new media channel and website at www.ktmb.com.my. — Bernama