Ties between Cabinet ministers, civil servants to be strengthened: Chief Secretary

PUTRAJAYA:The civil service expresses its hope that ties between Cabinet ministers and civil servants will continue to be strengthened to ensure a smooth administration and effective and efficient service delivery for Malaysians.

Chief Secretary to the Goverment of Malaysia Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) conveyed his congratulations on the appointment of the new Cabinet ministers in a post on his official Facebook account today.

“May the mandate and responsibilities given will be implemented fairly, responsibly and with integrity to bring new change to the economic and social landscape for the country’s devleopment and people’s prosperity,” he said.

Two deputy prime ministers and 25 Cabinet ministers took their oath of office in front of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in Istana Negara here today.

The swearing-in ceremony took place today following the announcement of the new Cabinet yesterday by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will be holding the finance portfolio. - Bernama