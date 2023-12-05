Tiger attack: Body of missing Orang Asli found

GUA MUSANG: Police ended the search and rescue (SAR) operation for an Orang Asli man from the Bateq tribe who had been missing in a tiger attack since Tuesday when his body was found in Kuala Sungai Tunggul yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the body of Halim Asin, 27, was found at 5.10pm in the river by the rescue team.

“The victim was found face down and was stuck on a tree stump at a distance of about two kilometres from the scene of the incident.

“The body, believed to have drifted away from the scene, was found partially clothed wearing only a dark-coloured shirt,“ he told reporters when met at the crime scene control post in Kampung Aring 5, here today.

Sik said they decided to remove the victim’s body this morning for safety reasons and reached the banks of Sungai Aring 5 at about 12.30pm.

He said the victim’s body was taken to the Gua Musang Hospital Forensic Unit for the post-mortem process.

Eight personnel of the Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) and two from the General Operations Force (PGA) were involved in the SAR mission, he added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother-in-law Kuang Cemetong, 31, who took part in the search since last Wednesday expressed his relief that Halim’s body was found.

“I was one of the first to locate his body. I was very sad but relieved when Halim was finally found,” he said.

It was reported that the victim went missing while fishing with his eight-year-old nephew Alang Kuang at Sungai Aring 5 and was feared to be the victim of a tiger attack. - Bernama