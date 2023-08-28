Tiger sighting: Wildlife Dept to install cameras along Jalan Batang Kali-Genting Highlands

KUALA LUMPUR: The Hulu Selangor District Wildlife Department (Perhilitan) is expected to install cameras at KM18 of Jalan Batang Kali-Genting Highlands following the sighting of a tiger.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said this followed a police report lodged by an auxiliary policeman who claimed he stumbled upon the tiger at the location at 9:07 am yesterday.

He said the police contacted Perhilitan to help track down the tiger, however, early investigations did not find any trace or sighting of the animal.

“This could be due to the dense terrain and thick leaves of acacia trees in the location,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He advised the public to be cautious when conducting any activities in the said area to avoid any untoward incidents.

“If there is any information about spotting the tiger, you can report it to the Hulu Selangor district police headquarters at 03-6064 1222,” he added. - Bernama