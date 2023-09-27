Tiger spotted on Gua Musang-Jeli route

GUA MUSANG: An ice truck driver and his attendant claim to have encountered a tiger while travelling on the Gua Musang-Jeli route in the Bukit Meranto area here yesterday.

Che Fiti Zulhilmi Che Leh, 22, who was driving in the area with his attendant, Mohd Amir Saari, 25, at the time of the sighting, shared a video of the incident with local residents and urged other road users to exercise caution while using that route.

“At about 4pm yesterday, my attendant and I were travelling from Jeli to Gua Musang when I spotted the tiger walking along the route.

“Actually, in the morning, I had caught a glimpse of the tiger on the road, but in the afternoon, I had the chance to take a video and share it with residents via the WhatsApp application,” he told reporters when contacted here today.

Che Fiti Zulhilmi said he hoped the video would get the attention of the relevant authorities, prompting them to take immediate action for the safety of the villagers concerned.

“I hope the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) will be able to trap the tiger because I am worried that drivers along this route will be startled by its presence, which could lead to accidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Perhilitan director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said his team had received a report about the incident which had gone viral.

“Our team have gone to the scene and an investigation is underway,” he added. - Bernama