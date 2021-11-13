Tight SOP makes it difficult to gauge support in Melaka polls — Annuar Musa

JASIN: Barisan Nasional (BN) has found it difficult to truly gauge the support of the people in the Melaka state election due to restrictions under the tight standard operating procedure (SOP), said Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Ketereh Umno division chief said this was based on information gathered by the party election machinery.

“The sentiment, spirits and commitment of the machinery are very high ... I think that gives BN a big advantage. However, the people’s sentiment is difficult to assess because we have fewer opportunities to meet them in person,” he said here today.

However, Annuar is confident that the BN machinery is capable of keeping up the momentum to ensure its campaign continues to be well received.

“Based on what I was told, the situation is generally good and we hope the campaign momentum can be maintained until polling day,“ he added.

Asked on Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) suggestion for a televised debate to be held between Melaka Chief Minister candidates of various parties, Annuar, who is Communications and Multimedia Minister, said it was not suitable to held on government channels as it involved only a state election.

“We have discussed the matter; for now it is not suitable yet to be done on national channels but the debate can still be held via portals and private channels.

“We have to bear in mind that after this there will be state polls in a bigger state involving more candidates, and maybe the general election in the future,” he added.

Annuar said the ministry had so far decided to allow RTM to give air time for candidates representing parties or independents to introduce themselves fairly.

On Thursday, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim floated the idea of having a public debate among candidates who have been nominated by their parties for the Chief Minister’s post. — Bernama