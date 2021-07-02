Tighter entry requirements to protect Sarawak from Delta variant — Uggah

KUCHING: The move to tighten the standard operating procedure (SOP) for anyone entering Sarawak from Labuan and other states is meant to protect people in the state from the Delta variant of Covid-19, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In a statement today, he said this more contagious variant was reported to have been detected in some of these places lately.

Previously, those travelling to Sarawak from other states did not have to do a swab test before entering but now it has been made mandatory, he added.

“Anyone who wants to come to Sarawak now has to do the swab test three days before their departure while those who have stayed in Labuan for a period of 21 days, we do not allow them to come in.

“We pray that the Delta variant will not come to the state as it is a more deadly and contagious variant which we fear very much,“ said Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman.

On June 25, Sarawak tightened the procedures for entry into the state to curb the spread of Covid-19 Variants of Concern (VOC). — Bernama