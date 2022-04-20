Tighter security at Langkap Immigration Detention Centre following Bandar Baharu incident

IPOH: The security and system of the Langkap Immigration Detention Depot will be tightened as a precautionary measure following the breakout by Rohingya refugees from the Sungai Bakap Temporary immigration Depot near Bandar Baharu, Kedah this morning.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said the proactive measures need to be carried out to ensure such an incident did not recur or that the escapees may enter the state.

“Even though the matter is not under the purview of the state government, it is hoped the parties concerned would take the necessary measures as what had happened in Kedah may happen in our state.

“As we are aware, they (Rohingya refugees) are very creative in finding ways to escape. The authorities should be careful and cannot afford to be complacent after the incident.

“The detainees are aware of the schedule of depot officers for their plans,” he said.

It was reported that 528 refugees escaped from the depot which was holding 664 detainees with 357 recaptured including six who were killed when crossing Kilometre 168 of the North-South Expressway southbound near Jawi. Earlier, Saarani handed over Raya goodies to security forces in conjunction with Aidilfitri including Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan today. — Bernama