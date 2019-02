KUALA LUMPUR: Security will be beefed up for commuters using public transport after the savage attack by a robber.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) today said his ministry would ensure that the service providers would step up security features.

“I will discuss more thoroughly with all agencies to ensure security is improved at Mass Rapid Transit stations as well as the Light Rail Transit and commuter stations,” he said a press conference today.

“They (Prasarana) have also announced that passengers, especially women, can request from the station’s counter for a security officer to accompany them to their vehicle or other mode of transport.

“Secondly, a special team consisting those who are not in uniform would conduct their rounds at the stations. I have asked Prasarana to see this matter through at MRT and LRT stations that provide park-and-ride facilities.

“I have received feedback from the public that these areas are dark at night. We will ensure these areas are to be lit up as soon as possible.”

When asked how many hotspots have been identified, he said that more information would be released after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

A 48-year-old woman was savagely attacked by a robber at an MRT station on Feb 14. A suspect has been apprehended.

In the 6.45am incident on Feb 14, the suspect followed the 48-year-old victim into the lift before assaulting her and running away with her belongings.

The victim was reported to have suffered injuries to several parts of her body and swelling on her forehead.