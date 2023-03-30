TikTok account using Ayob Khan’s name fake

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has denied that a TikTok account with the username @datukayub8 belongs to Bukit Aman Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

In a statement tonight, PDRM said that the fake TikTok account had used Ayob Khan’s name and photos to attract followers.

“The public is advised not to be deceived by the account and to always refer to official sources to obtain accurate and authentic information,” said the statement. - Bernama