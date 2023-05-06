TikTok and Content Forum hold summit on digital literacy and online safety

PETALING JAYA: The social media platform TikTok recently held a summit titled Surf’s Up: Navigating the ebbs and flows of online safety, to promote digital literacy and online safety, while empowering Malaysians to become intelligent and responsible digital citizens.

During the summit, TikTok emphasised its commitment to ensuring user safety through its #SaferTogether movement as well as the signing of the industry pledge to digital safety.

Two main topics discussed during the summit were the balancing and moderation of freedom of speech and education of respectful online communication and conduct, led by a diverse line-up of panelists and speakers of law and academia experts, think tanks, and government bodies.

Panelists included Jerald Joseph, a former Commissioner of Malaysia’s Human Rights Commission (SUHAKAM), and Professor Gayathry S Venkiteswaran, an Assistant Professor at the School of Media, Languages and Cultures, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Nottingham, Malaysia.

Both panelists discussed the “dark” side of the Internet with its ongoing debate on freedom of speech and the topic of information accessibility and misinformation respectively.

Among those contributing their valuable insights to the forum were Harme Mohamed, Head of Division Network Security at MCMC; Karen Cheah, President of the Malaysian Bar Council; Mediha Mahmood, Executive Director of the Content Forum; Wathshlah Naidu, Executive Director of the Centre for Independent Journalism; Sazzy Falak, a parenting influencer, content creator, and actress (@sazzyfalak); Gandhi Palanisamy, a lawyer and TikTok creator (@lawyergandhi); Ceddy Ang, a TikTok creator and entrepreneur (@ceddyornot); Kristoffer Eduard Rada, Head of Public Policy at TikTok, and Hafizin Tajudin, Head of Public Policy at TikTok Malaysia.