TikTok content creator apologises over viral video condemning KD Selangor

KOTA KINABALU: A TikTok user and content creator, Zuraidah Nasir, 34, today apologised after uploading a video condemning the KD Selangor vessel belonging to the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM).

Zuraidah, also known as Eyda, together with three other individuals met with Eastern Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Datuk Muhammad Ruzelme Ahmad Fahimy at the Kota Kinabalu TLDM base in Sepanggar, here, today to convey the apology.

She said the apology was not influenced by any party and was made sincerely when she realised and acknowledged all her mistakes over the video.

“This apology also goes out to all Malaysians, in general, and netizens, in particular. Eyda has no intention whatsoever to belittle or degrade the dignity of TLDM.

“I would also like to request the cooperation of all parties and netizens to delete the video content that I have turned off and request that this issue not be brought up again,” she told Bernama, here, today.

She said the video recorded on April 30 in conjunction with the Fleet Open Day and the 89th TLDM Anniversary also did not involve any TLDM personnel.

Two video clips lasting 59 seconds and 12 seconds uploaded through an account named zuraidanasir on May 9 went viral and were criticised by netizens due to her belittling as well as her crude behaviour while inside the TLDM asset.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ruzelme hopes that the incident will not recur, especially when it comes to areas deploying national security assets.

He said it would serve as a lesson and admonition to the public in maintaining sensitivity and ethics in releasing video content on social media.

“Today, she (Zuraidah) came to apologise, we accept it and hope it will serve as a lesson to other content creators,” he said. - Bernama