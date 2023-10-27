TikTok refutes government allegations of suppressing pro-Palestinian content as baseless.

PETALING JAYA: Today (Oct 27), TikTok firmly rebutted the Malaysian government’s allegations of censoring pro-Palestinian content, deeming them unfounded.

In an email to Reuters, a TikTok spokesperson dismissed Malaysia’s claim of blocking pro-Palestinian content, stating, “The allegation is without merit.

“Our community guidelines are applied uniformly to all TikTok content, and we’re steadfast in upholding our policies to safeguard our community.”

This was after the Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil revealed yesterday (Oct 26) that there is evidence suggesting that TikTok, the social media platform provider, has systematically removed content originating from Malaysia related to the Palestine-Israel conflict.