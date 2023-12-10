TikTok to meet KKD, MCMC next week

SHAH ALAM: A discussion involving the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and TikTok will be held next week, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said it was being scheduled following his meeting with the social platform’s top management led by TikTok global vice president Helena Lersch yesterday after finding the platform’s compliance with Malaysia’s laws was still unsatisfactory and needed to be rectified immediately.

“...we also touched on Tiktok Shop and I have requested additional information from TikTok Shop which will be examined by KKD in these coming weeks,” he told reporters here today.

Fahmi said the situation in Malaysia is different from Indonesia, which has banned e-commerce transactions on TikTok, adding that the government must consider several factors before making any further decisions.

“I have requested some information from TikTok Shop to fully understand the situation including matters mentioned by President Jokowi such as predatory pricing, data sharing and data sovereignty.

“We have conveyed it to TikTok Shop and they will provide feedback. We will examine this feedback and will act afterwards, if necessary,” he said.

On Budget 2024 which will be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow, Fahmi said he believed that several issues such as the cost of living and food security will be the focus of this budget.

“For KKD, we hope there will be good news regarding 5G which we have been working on, such as special packages that can help more people to benefit from the technology.

“I was told that there will be several announcements...we wait for some good news then,” he added. -Bernama