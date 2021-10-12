TikTok works with MOH on promoting mental well-being

PETALING JAYA: TikTok is working closely with the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) as part of its #KitaJagaKita campaign to encourage Malaysians to prioritise their mental well-being.

Leveraging on the theme for World Mental Health Day in 2021, “Mental Health Care for All: Let’s Make It A Reality”, the short-form mobile videos sharing platform is building on its #KitaJagaKita campaign for users to talk about why it is important to take care of one’s mental health.

Taking a light-hearted approach to raising awareness for mental health and well-being by referencing the “10.10 Shopping Sales” period in Malaysia, TikTok is encouraging its community to share their stories to inspire others on ways they’ve found to make themselves feel 10 out of 10 during the month of October.

TikTok has also stepped up its tools on the app to support users facing mental health issues, including redirecting potentially distressed users to suicide-prevention or eating-disorder resources.

When users search the app for terms like “suicide”, TikTok will point them to local support organisations to find treatment. TikTok has created a guide on eating disorders for teenagers, caregivers, and educators in consultation with experts.

“TikTok has become a way for users to keep updated on current events, learn about new things, as well as open up on conversations surrounding mental health,” Kristofer Eduard Rada, Head of Public Policy for TikTok Malaysia said today.

“The distress in the pandemic has most definitely brought a lot of impact into our lives. By leveraging on the upcoming shopping season frenzy with 10.10, we’re hoping this approach resonates with Malaysian audiences and helps them discuss and engage with their mental well-being more freely.”

TikTok also said it promotes videos of content creators talking about their mental health challenges and will offer advice on how to talk to loved ones about these issues as well as adding labels to sensitive content, giving users the ability to decide whether to see the content before it’s shown.

Through curated ‘#KitaJagaKita bundle deals’, users can access feel-good user generated content to give themselves a boost. Whether it is through spending time with family, doing sports, or simply taking a moment to breathe, TikTok is rallying communities to show the importance of self-care, it said.

In addition to discussions surrounding mental health hosted by EduCity, TikTok’s partnership with MOH will include livestreams covering physical well-being. Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali, will be going live on the app itself to talk about the importance of vaccination amongst the youth.