SIBU: A 47-year-old man involved in the shooting of a construction supervisor in front of a restaurant in Paradom, about 14 km from here yesterday afternoon, has been arrested by police.

The suspect known as Tie Teck Ming who goes by the nickname ‘Tikus’, was held by a team from the Sibu Criminal Investigation Department in the Sungai Bidut area, nearly 17 km from the scene today.

“We are currently questioning (the suspect) and will get a remand order against him tomorrow,“ said Sibu District police chief Stanley Jonathan Ringgit when met at the Central Police Station here.

Two of the suspects’ brothers, aged 43 and 46, are still at large.

Asked if the suspect was mentally disturbed as reported in a newspaper yesterday or under the influence of drugs, Stanley said the suspect showed no signs of mental impairment.

However, he said the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs when provoking the victim, which ended up causing a fight between them.

“During this period, we will be conducting a urine test on him,“ he added.

In the incident at about 5pm yesterday, the victim and his friend were at a restaurant before ‘Tikus’ came and caused a commotion.

A fistfight ensued, in which the suspect used a piece of wood to whack Tikus before the latter ran away with his younger brother Teck Hing, 43.

The two of them then returned to the scene with Teck Ha, 46, armed with a machete and shotgun, and the victim was shot and injured while trying to escape in his four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The victim later gave his statement to the police while receiving treatment at the Sibu Hospital.

Classifying the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, Stanley urged those with information on the whereabouts of Tikus’ two brothers to immediately contact the police, and warned that the two were armed and dangerous. - Bernama