Tiler gets life sentence, 12 strokes for trafficking cannabis

JOHOR BAHRU: A tiler was sentenced to life imprisonment and 12 strokes of the whip by the High Court here today after he pleaded guilty to trafficking 1.024 kilogrammes of cannabis four years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Noor Hayati Mat sentenced Teh Geok Chin, 47, after he changed his plea to guilty during the case mention today and ordered the sentence to start from the day of his arrest on April 18, 2019.

His wife, Vietnamese national Nguyen Thi Thanh Tuyen, 25, was freed after the charge against her was dropped.

The couple, who have a child, were jointly charged with trafficking the drugs in an apartment unit at Jalan Suria Muafakat 1, Larkin, here at 12.10 am on April 18, 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable by the death sentence or life sentence and not less than 12 strokes of the whip, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Nasrudin Mohamed, while lawyer K. Kalaichelvan represented both the accused. -Bernama