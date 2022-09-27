Till ‘kiamat’, Guan Eng will never say I did my job: Hishamuddin

PETALING JAYA: Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has brushed off former finance minister Lim Guan Eng’s list of 10 failed ministers in the government, NST reports.

The Sembrong MP said that statements issued by Lim are normal in politics.

“If they do not care, it means we have not done our job.

“Keep talking, I hope he continues to do so.

“I know until `kiamat (apocalypse)’, he (Lim) will never say I have succeeded as a minister,“ he reportedly told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today.

Recently, Lim listed out 10 ministers in the current government as failed ministers.

Hishammudin topped the list due to the RM9 billion littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal.