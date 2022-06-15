TIME dotCOM takes legal action against website

KUALA LUMPUR: TIME dotCom Bhd has initiated legal action against a website www.celebseek.com and its owners relating to a news article linking the telco’s commander-in-chief, Afzal Abdul Rahim, to an individual remanded in connection with some enforcement action in Johor.

The telco also filed a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the police, it said in a Bursa Malaysia filing today.

The statement said Afzal Abdul Rahim is “completely unconnected” to the individual remanded in connection with the case.

“We wish to categorically state that this incident has nothing to do whatsoever with TIME, or our commander-in-chief. Such pathetic attempts to drive traffic to an irrelevant website by their owners is clearly defamatory in nature,” it added.

The telco said it will take “every action needed” to seek justice, including “content aggregators who have republished the malicious article without verifying its contents.”

TIME emphasised that the slanderous, malicious behaviour unnecessarily risks corporate and personal reputations for no other reason than to profit seek. — Bernama