THE TOP guns in Pakatan Harapan (PH) will meet tomorrow to assess the coalition’s performance since taking power after the 14th general election.

The focus would be on whether they have fulfilled the promises they made to voters.

May 9 last year was a historic day for Malaysia, as it was the first time power had changed hands since the country gained independence.

It brought new hope for a new Malaysia. The people had put their faith in PH based on a manifesto that promised much.

Apart from these promises, the prospect of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad making a comeback as prime minister, allegations of corruption in the Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership and the rising cost of living had combined to sway voters to PH.

Many promises were made, including the “10 Promises in 100 Days”. There were other pledges in the PH manifesto that was supposed to be fulfilled in its first year in office.

But PH has fallen short on many of those pledges. Not surprisingly, they have offered many excuses, chief of which is that it is BN’s fault. The new men in the corridors of power now say they had not foreseen the mess that BN left behind, nor the amount of debt it accumulated, when they made those promises.

Worse than that was the excuse that they had not even expected to win which, to us, would suggest that they made those pledges without any intention nor plan to fulfil them.

But the dust has settled, and PH will mark its first year in power a week from now.

When its leaders review their first 12 months in power, they will have to acknowledge that they have not lived up to their promises.

theSun revisits some of those pledges to gauge how well PH has done.

The most contentious of them must be the promise to delay repayment of National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) loans.

The first proposal was to allow those earning below RM4,000 a month to delay repayments until their salaries exceed that amount. However, the bar was lowered to RM2,000 shortly after and to ensure payment, the monthly installment would be deducted from the borrower’s bank account.

But following public backlash, Education Minister Maszlee Malik announced that the scheme would be suspended indefinitely.

Neither has there been any progress in efforts to address the debt problem and allegations of mismanagement in various agencies or government-linked companies such as the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and Tabung Haji.

Felda has been saddled with an RM8.05 billion debt with almost no cashflow, and the government has promised to help settlers pay those debts. Almost a year has passed before the government announced that a white paper on the issue would be tabled for debate in the Dewan Rakyat.

In the case of 1MDB, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and its former president and chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy are now facing various charges relating to US$7.5 billion (RM29 billion) allegedly stolen from the government-owned fund.

It has taken almost a year before the case finally went to trial. It is unclear how long the entire process will take before we finally close the book on 1MDB.

Mara has been under investigation for several years now over property it purchased at inflated prices.

In 2013, it paid A$41.8 million (about RM121 million at the exchange rate in 2013) for the UniLodge building in Melbourne when it was valued at only A$23.5 million (RM73.82 million).

Three other properties were similarly purchased at inflated prices. One is the Dudley House, in the south of Melbourne, that was reportedly sold to Mara at A$4.75 million (RM13 million) more than its market price.

Worse than that are reports that officials had received A$8 million (RM23.2 million) in kickbacks from the sale of the property.

Meanwhile, Tabung Haji had been paying dividends annually since 2014 although its liabilities had exceeded its assets. As of the end of 2017, its audited financial report showed its liabilities amounted to RM74.4 billion compared to its assets of RM70.3 billion.

Under a turnaround plan, the pilgrims fund will now be placed under the supervision of Bank Negara Malaysia. There have been promises that the previous management will be made to answer for the discrepancies but just like in the case of Mara, no one has been held responsible.

One pledge that may finally be fulfilled is the one concerning fuel subsidies. PH promised to do away with the float price system for RON95 and diesel by capping pump prices at RM2.08 and RM2.18 respectively.

The promised targeted fuel subsidy, however, is only expected to be rolled out in stages from the end of the second quarter.

Another promise that has only partially been fulfilled is Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions for homemakers. This contribution is to be shared between the working spouse and the government.

Only the first phase – a RM40 contribution from the government – has been implemented. The second and third phases comprising an additional RM10 contribution from the government under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and a contribution of 2% of the spouse’s income to be deposited into the wife’s account will be implemented later this year and next year respectively.

To be fair, credit must be given where it is due. In spite of all the challenges, PH has managed to come through with some of their promises.

One is the removal of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). This was accomplished within its first month in power.

Just 23 days after taking the reins, PH zero-rated the tax, before later repealing the GST Act and replacing it with the Sales and Services Tax within 100 days. Whether or not this had helped to rein in price increases and keep inflation down is still subject to debate.

The PH government has also acted quickly on its promise to review mega projects. The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), that had been awarded to foreign companies by the BN government at inflated costs, has either been renegotiated or terminated.

Apart from the ECRL, the Light Rail Transit 3 and Bandar Malaysia had also been similarly addressed, while the Mass Rapid Transit 3 project has been scrapped.

PH has also come through with its promise to raise the minimum wage in stages to RM1,500 in its first term. The rate has already risen to RM1,100 across the board this year. Previously, it was RM1,000 for the Peninsular and RM920 for Sabah and Sarawak.

Another promise, to set up a special Cabinet committee to review and enforce the Malaysia Agreement 1963, has also been fulfilled. Mahathir himself chairs the panel.

However, the plan to amend the Federal Constitution to make Sabah and Sarawak equal partners with Peninsular Malaysia rather than merely two of 13 states within the federation has hit a roadblock.

The bill to amend the Constitution failed to get the required two-thirds majority in the last Dewan Rakyat sitting.

PH’s promise of a “Skim Peduli Sihat” for the B40 group is more complicated. Instead of the promised scheme, it recently rolled out PeKa B40, a healthcare protection scheme for the low-income group.

It also introduced the mySalam B40 National Protection Scheme that promises a one-off contribution of RM8,000 each to qualified recipients who suffer from any of 36 critical illnesses covered.

PH still has some way to go before it makes good on all its pledges. To be fair, it is not a walk in the park. But it is not an excuse to renege on their promises or even to delay it further.

PH will get a feel of sentiments on the ground if and when there are more by-elections but the real test will be in four years, when the nation goes to the polls again.

And this time, it will be a different ball game. The people have already thrown out a government once before. Now there’s no stopping them.