KUALA LUMPUR: The Muslim world should listen to the voices of its young people and engage them actively in decision-making process as they are the ones who will inherit the future, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

In his remarks at the opening of the Youth Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 here today, the minister noted that the history of the Muslim world shows that many young individuals when trusted with opportunities and leadership positions ended up creating history.

“It is not enough to say that we listen to you but don’t give you a voice at the decision-making table. It’s not enough to say that your interests will be taken care of but, in reality, when you look at those in leadership positions all being 50 or 60 years old,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said young people have fresh perspectives to bring to the table in wanting to ensure that the voices of the communities are listened upon.

“They don’t want to have just a seat at the dialogue table; they want a seat at the decision-making table,” he said. — Bernama