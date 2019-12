PETALING JAYA: Time-restricted parking should be introduced as a last resort if all else fails, town planning expert Derek Fernandez said.

“It should only be considered if it is proven that there is a gross shortage of parking space within a reasonable distance from a location.”

He said before any time-limit parking solution is proposed there must be an evaluation of the existing problem and possible solutions as well as the effectiveness and cost of implementing it.

Fernandez was responding to a suggestion by Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran (pix) to regulate the one-hour parking restriction at Petaling Jaya New Town (Section 52) to prevent motorists from hogging parking lots, which leads to congestion in the commercial area.

Rajiv told a press conference yesterday that his idea included not allowing the use of monthly parking passes if the suggestion was to be implemented at the banking areas as a pilot project.

He had suggested having 150 parking spaces for the pilot project.

Fernandez, however, said implementing time-restricted parking would not only cause those who had monthly parking passes to feel being unfairly treated but also increase manpower costs.

“Time-based parking requires constant enforcement and this will impact the Petaling Jaya City Council’s (MBPJ) resources in terms of manpower and costing.”

Instead of considering the idea proposed by Rajiv, he said MBPJ should encourage more people to park at its multi-storey car park once lifts are installed.

“In Petaling Jaya New Town at present, there is adequate parking in both Complex A and Complex C of the multi-storey car park, situated within a reasonable distance of the new town centre. A reasonable distance would be 400m in a city centre area.”

He added many find it inconvenient to park at the multi-storey facilities since the complexes do not have lifts and people have to use the stairs.

“Providing lifts for both complex A and C, better lighting and security, it will certainly overcome any excuse for not using these facilities.”

Additionally, he said a discount could be given to monthly pass holders who used the facilities to encourage their use.

Meanwhile, Rajiv said time-restricted parking is normal in many countries.

He urged those who have feedback to email him at rajiv@bukitgasing.my.